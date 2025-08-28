Even the best players in college football have something to clean up. You won't find many cracks in these games, but if you're looking for a weak spot -- or at least a spot to sharpen -- here's where my top 10 guys can still improve.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State — Needs more YAC



Jeremiah Smith OHIOST • WR • #4 Rec 76 Yards 1,315 TD 15 Hometown: Miami Gardens, Florida | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Let's be clear: Smith is the best wide receiver prospect I've seen in my 52 years, and it's scary to think he's only getting better. Weaknesses are few and far between, but if I have to nitpick, it's his ability to create yards after contact. Smith piled up 1,315 receiving yards last year, but only 170 came after contact. Expect a bigger, faster, wiser Smith in 2025 -- and improvement in that area is almost a given.

2. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson — Needs better eye discipline



Cade Klubnik CLEM • QB • #2 Yards 3,639 TD 38 INT 6 Rush Yards 463 Rush TD 7 Hometown: Austin, Texas | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Klubnik played at a high level in 2024, protecting the ball well while flashing dual-threat ability. But he too often locked onto receivers with a safety or linebacker reading his eyes. He had 13 turnover-worthy plays, six of which became interceptions -- and it could've been more if defenders had finished the play. To take the next step, Klubnik has to speed up his reads, move defenders with his eyes, and deliver on time.

3. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina — Needs better decision-making and ball security

LaNorris Sellers SC • QB • #16 YARDS 2,534 TD 18 INT 7 Rush YDS 674 Rush TD 7 Hometown: Florence, S.C. | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Sellers impressed as a first-year starter, but his next jump comes with cleaner decision-making. He threw seven interceptions, fumbled four times as a runner, and lost the ball on seven sacks that could've been avoided. Protecting the ball, throwing it away when nothing's there, and valuing every snap will be key in year two.

4. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU — Needs better decision-making and ball security

Garrett Nussmeier LSU • QB • #13 YARDS 4,052 TD 29 INT 12 Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Nussmeier had a strong season as the Tigers' full-time starter, but costly turnovers down the stretch kept LSU from closing games. He tossed 12 interceptions and could've had four more if defenders had hung on. His gunslinger mentality is fun -- but in the SEC, you can't keep handing the ball away and expect to win.

5. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame — Needs to grow as a receiver

Jeremiyah Love ND • RB • #4 Yards 1,125 TD 17 Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Love is the best pure runner in college football entering 2025, but he can elevate his stock further as a pass-catcher. He caught 28 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns but looked less natural after the catch than he does in the open field. Two drops didn't help. If his receiving polish catches up to his running skills, his ceiling jumps even higher.

6. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina — Needs a power rush



Dylan Stewart SC • LB • #6 Tackles 23 TFL 10.5 Sacks 6.5 FF 3 Hometown: Washington, D.C. | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Stewart burst onto the scene as a true freshman with 37 hurries and seven sacks, all built on elite quickness. The next step? Developing a consistent power move. A strong long-arm rush would make tackles fear more than just his speed, unlocking the full potential of one of the SEC's next great edge players.

7. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State — Needs more ball production



Caleb Downs OHIOST • S • #2 Tackles 81 INT 2 Hometown: Hoschton, Georgia | 247Sports (transfer) rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Downs' numbers dipped slightly from his freshman year at Alabama, and in 2025 he'll carry more of the load with much of Ohio State's defense off to the NFL. He had just two interceptions -- both on bad throws -- and dropped two more. Downs also left opportunities on the table to strip or punch the ball out. With a third defensive coordinator in three seasons, the hope is he plays freer, deeper, and more disruptive on the back end.

8. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State — Needs to cut down on overthrows

Sam Leavitt ARIZST • QB • #10 YARDS 2,885 TD 24 INT 6 Rush Yards 443 Rush TD 5 Hometown: West Linn, Oregon | 247Sports (transfer) rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

The more I watch Leavitt, the more I like him. Scrappy, clutch, accurate, and in control of Kenny Dillingham's offense, he doesn't leave many holes to pick at. But almost all of his interceptions were overthrows to open receivers. Trusting his arm, ripping throws instead of guiding them, and keeping the ball down will push him from solid to special.

9. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson — Needs better hand usage

T.J. Parker CLEM • DE • #3 Tackles 57 TFL 19.5 Sacks 11 FF 6 Hometown: Phenix City, Alabama | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Parker is a twitchy, explosive rusher with the get-off and bend to beat tackles in a variety of ways. What he doesn't do consistently is use his hands. He rarely swipes away linemen's punches, which limits him against stronger competition. Add better handwork to his speed-to-power package, and he'll take over games.

10. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama — Needs to cut down on drops

Ryan Williams BAMA • WR • #2 Rec 48 Yards 865 TD 8 Hometown: Saraland, Alabama | 247Sports rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ View Profile

Williams' freshman year included highlight catches that had the nation buzzing, but his consistency faded late. He dropped seven passes, and that's too many for a No. 1 wideout. Seeing the ball all the way in is an easy fix for a player this talented. With Ty Simpson ready to rock as Alabama's new QB and with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb calling plays, Williams is ready to rack up the stats.