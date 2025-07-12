The Big Ten continues to be a proving ground for college football's elite, producing standout talent year after year -- including each of the last two national champions. Only the SEC can match its tradition and top-end consistency. Ohio State leads the way with 39 unanimous All-Americans -- second only to Alabama -- while Michigan, Nebraska, USC and others have built legacies of dominance on both sides of the ball. Whether it's a bruising back, trench warrior or a shutdown defender, Big Ten stars have a long track record earning national respect.

Earning All-American honors is one of college football's most prestigious individual accolades. Since 1924, the NCAA has designated a select group of official selectors to help determine the best of the best. A player who earns first-team recognition from at least half of those selectors becomes a consensus All-American.

But to be unanimous, he must appear on every official first team.

It's a tough standard to meet -- and that's exactly the point. Being a unanimous All-American means a player's dominance was so clear that every major outlet agreed: he was the best at his position, no debate. As a result, the list of unanimous selections from any given season is usually short and filled with stars. Many go on to the NFL, and a significant number eventually end up in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Since 2002, the NCAA has recognized five official selectors: the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. If a player sweeps all five, he joins a rare club -- and helps add to his school's legacy in the process.

With only a handful of unanimous selections each year, it's a distinction that reflects true dominance. So, who's the most recent player from each Big Ten program to join that elite fraternity?

Most recent unanimous All-American: Whitney Mercilus, DE (2011)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 8

Mercilus terrorized opposing quarterbacks in 2011, leading the nation in sacks (16.0), sacks per game (1.23) and forcing 9 fumbles -- a Big Ten record that also tied for second-most in FBS history. Illinois started 6-0 that year, then dropped six straight to end the regular season before firing Ron Zook. Mercilus went on to be a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans where he spent the better part of 10 seasons. His 57 career sacks is second-most in franchise history.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Tevin Coleman, RB (2014)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 3

Defenses had a hard time catching Tevin Coleman in 2014, as he racked up 2,036 rushing yards. His monster season at Indiana was somewhat overshadowed by Big Ten rival Melvin Gordon, who ran for 2,587 yards at Wisconsin that same year. Coleman reached 2,000 yards on just 264 carries -- the fourth-fewest ever -- trailing only Gordon (241), Larry Johnson (251) and Mike Rozier (258). His 7.5 yards per carry ranks fifth among the 18 players in FBS history to break the 2,000-yard barrier. Coleman went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, but never topped 800 rushing yards in a single year.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Jay Higgins, LB (2024)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 16

Iowa has produced nine unanimous All-Americans over the past decade, tying with Ohio State for second-most behind Alabama (15). In 2024, Higgins became the latest Hawkeye to achieve that honor. He was one of only two Power Four players with at least 100 tackles and four interceptions, finishing with 124 stops -- the second-most in the Big Ten. Despite his standout season, Higgins went undrafted and signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Randy White, DE (1974)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 5

Maryland is the only Big Ten program without a unanimous All-American this century. White remains the last Terrapin to earn that distinction, doing so in 1974 before launching his Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft. White won both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award, becoming the first Maryland player to claim either honor in 1974. He helped lead the Terps to three consecutive bowl appearances and an ACC title in 1974 under coach Jerry Claiborne.

Michigan

Most recent unanimous All-American: Mason Graham, DL (2024)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 29

Michigan has produced a unanimous All-American in four straight seasons, most recently in 2024 with Graham anchoring one of the nation's top defenses with 45 tackles, 7.0 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He followed in the footsteps of offensive lineman Zach Zinter (2023), running back Blake Corum (2022) and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (2021), helping the Wolverines extend their recent run of individual star power on both sides of the ball. Graham was the first of three Michigan players selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, going No. 5 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Kenneth Walker III super-charged Michigan State to 11 wins and a New Year's Six bowl as a unanimous All-American in 2021. Getty Images

Most recent unanimous All-American: Kenneth Walker III, RB (2021)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 11

Walker's legacy at Michigan State has only grown clearer with time. The Wake Forest transfer didn't just power the Spartans to 11 wins and a New Year's Six bowl in 2021 -- he single-handedly masked the cracks in Mel Tucker's program. That breakout year, which included unanimous All-America honors, a Doak Walker Award, 1,636 rushing yards (second nationally) and 18 touchdowns, helped justify Tucker's $95 million extension. But the magic left when Walker did. It's the lone winning season of the Tucker era, which unraveled even before his eventual firing for cause. Walker is entering his fourth season in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Antoine Winfield Jr., DB (2019)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 8

Winfield was the heartbeat of Minnesota's breakout 2019 season -- the program's first 11-win campaign in over a century. The hard-hitting safety recorded 83 tackles and seven interceptions, earning unanimous All-America honors while helping the Golden Gophers finish ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 1962. He declared early for the NFL Draft and became a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he quickly became a Super Bowl starter as a rookie.

Nebraska

Most recent unanimous All-American: Prince Amukamara, DB (2010)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 22

While Ndamukong Suh is often the first name that comes to mind, Nebraska had another standout defender from the Bo Pelini era who earned unanimous All-American honors shortly after him. Amukamara was a lockdown cornerback in 2010, anchoring a Huskers secondary that ranked fifth nationally in pass defense. Though he didn't register an interception that season, quarterbacks rarely challenged him. Amukamara was a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, going on to enjoy a nine-year career, mainly with the New York Giants.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Peter Skoronski, OL (2022)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 1

Skoronski made history as Northwestern's first-ever unanimous All-American in 2022. Although the Wildcats won just one game that season, the standout offensive lineman anchored the offensive front with dominant pass protection and run blocking, earning widespread praise as the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Skoronski became the highest Northwestern player selected in the NFL Draft since 1983, going No. 11 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Ohio State

Most recent unanimous All-American: Caleb Downs, DB (2024)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 39

Downs is continuing the Buckeyes' long tradition of elite defensive backs. A transfer from Alabama, Downs made one of the most immediate and substantial impacts of any player in the portal era. After leading Alabama in tackles as a freshman, Downs transferred to Ohio State and helped elevate an already strong defense into a national championship force. His instincts and composure anchored the secondary, with timely, game-changing plays throughout the season. He became the Buckeyes' third unanimous All-American in as many years, reinforcing their pipeline of elite talent.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL (2023)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 5

An eventual second-round pick in the NFL Draft, Powers-Johnson anchored one of the nation's most efficient offenses in 2023, earning the Rimington Trophy as college football's top center. A dominant, versatile force up front, he helped Oregon average 44.2 points per game -- second-most in the country -- while protecting Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix. At the time, he became the third Ducks lineman to earn unanimous honors in the past five years, joining Penei Sewell (2019) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022). Despite Oregon's on-field success over the past two and a half decades or so, its five unanimous All-Americans is tied for fourth-fewest among Big Ten programs.

Penn State's Abdul Carter (11) led the FBS in tackles for loss as a unanimous All-American last season. Getty Images

Most recent unanimous All-American: Abdul Carter, DL (2024)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 15

Carter made a seamless transition from linebacker to edge rusher in 2024 and never looked back. He became Penn State's first unanimous All-American since Carl Nassib in 2015, anchoring one of the nation's most disruptive defenses. His 23.5 tackles for loss were the most in the FBS and his 12.0 sacks was seventh-most. A force off the edge with elite closing speed, Carter helped Penn State reach double-digit wins for the third straight season while boosting his stock as the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Ryan Kerrigan, DE (2010)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 7

Purdue is tied for the third-longest drought without a unanimous All-American in the Big Ten. Kerrigan was the last in 2010, capping off a dominant senior season with an FBS-leading 26 tackles for loss, a Big Ten-best 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. His disruptive play earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and solidified his status as one of the most impactful defenders in program history. A first-round NFL Draft pick of Washington, Kerrigan went on to have a long and productive NFL career as a four-time Pro Bowler.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Marco Battaglia, TE (1995)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 1

Battaglia remains Rutgers' only unanimous All-American, earning the distinction in 1995 after a standout senior season. He led all college tight ends with 69 receptions for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns, capturing Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors. Over his four-year career, Battaglia totaled 171 catches for 2,221 yards and 16 touchdowns, showcasing reliable hands and consistent production. He went on to play eight years in the NFL.

Most recent unanimous All-American: Laiatu Latu, DL (2023)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 13

Latu anchored a strong UCLA defense in 2023, earning unanimous All-American honors thanks to his relentless pass-rushing. His disruptive presence helped the Bruins finish among the nation's top defenses. He became the program's first winner of both the Lombardi Award and Ted Hendricks Award, leading the FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss and tying for fourth in sacks with 13.0. Latu was selected No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, Caleb Williams was a unanimous All-American at USC in 2022. Getty Images

USC

Most recent unanimous All-American: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL; Caleb Williams, QB (2022)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 29

USC had the pieces to reach the College Football Playoff in 2022, producing a pair of unanimous All-Americans, but ultimately fell short with a loss in the Pac-12 title game. Williams won the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in his first season with the Trojans. On defense, Tuipulotu emerged as one of the most feared pass-rushers in the country, leading the nation with 13.5 sacks while posting 22.0 tackles for loss. Their standout seasons helped USC return to national relevance under first-year coach Lincoln Riley, earning an 11-win season.

Washington

Most recent unanimous All-American: Hau'oli Kikaha, LB (2014)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 5

Kikaha became Washington's most recent unanimous All-American in 2014 after a dominant senior season that cemented his place in program history. A relentless edge rusher, Kikaha led the nation with 19 sacks and added 25 tackles for loss -- both school records -- while wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. His production helped fuel a Huskies defense that produced three first-round NFL Draft picks that year while Kikaha went in the second round to the New Orleans Saints.

Wisconsin

Most recent unanimous All-American: Tyler Biadasz, OL (2019), Jonathan Taylor, RB (2019)

Number of unanimous All-Americans: 11

Wisconsin's most recent unanimous All-Americans came in 2019, when Biadasz and Taylor both earned the honor. Their pairing epitomized the Badgers' long-standing identity of power football and dominant offensive line play. Biadasz, the anchor of the line, won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center, while Taylor rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns -- becoming just the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 yards and the first to ever do so in just three seasons. Together, they powered one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the country before being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.