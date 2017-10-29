Every single player in Tennessee vs. Kentucky got a personal foul on one play
But what happens if everyone gets a personal foul penalty on another play?
Conference games are known to get chippy. Players and coaches are usually familiar with each other and pre-existing, deep-rooted feelings can make things chippy. As such, it's common to see personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called in these types of games.
Except Tennessee and Kentucky took that to an entirely new level.
Following a kickoff, players from the Vols and Wildcats got into a scuffle -- which, again, is not too uncommon. But after the skirmish ended, the officials threw flags for unsportsmanlike conduct on literally everyone on both sides. No joke, that really happened.
Here's a quick video of the scrum:
Every player in Tennessee-Kentucky was given a personal foul on this scuffle.— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2017
If any player gets one more, they're gone. pic.twitter.com/CFzLDvduVn
As you may know, two personal foul penalties like that will result in an ejection. Turned out to be a pretty good game, if you're a Kentucky fan. The Wildcats won 29-26.
