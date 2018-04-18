Ex-Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick says Crimson Tide would have 'whooped' UCF

UCF never had an opportunity to play for a real national championship last season despite finishing the regular season as major college football's only undefeated team. It never even came close, really. So in response, the Knights claimed their own national championship after beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl to finish 13-0.

And let's just say that over the past few months it's rubbed some people the wrong way. It's also created the offseason's best bickering war between UCF and Alabama -- the real, actual national champions.

So when former Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was asked about the Knights and their "national title," he made it clear which team was better.

"I wanted to play them so bad," Fitzpatrick told SEC Country. "I was all busted up after this season. But I said, 'I'll play another game if UCF wants to play another game.' I would have definitely done it for sure. I'm competitive. I don't want anybody else claiming that they're the champions when we're the real champions. So I would have went out there all busted up, beat up, strapped up, whatever I had to do, to go out there and show them who the real champions are.

Then came the money line.

"Man, we would have whooped up on them boys. It wouldn't have been close."

Once again, the cruddy part in all of this is UCF and Alabama will never play -- at least in a way that would have put this to bed once and for all. Would Alabama have "whooped" the Knights like Fitzpatrick says? Let's just say the Tide would be favored, perhaps heavily, going into the game. (That's also true for just about any game involving Alabama.)

But UCF was no slouch. They were well coached and had a couple of future pros on the field.