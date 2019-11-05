Ex-Alabama five-star defensive lineman Antonio Alfano transfers to Colorado

Former Alabama defensive end Antonio Alfano has found a new home, and it's with a familiar face. The sophomore from Colonia, New Jersey, will next play for the Colorado Buffaloes, according to a Twitter post from coach Mel Tucker. The announcement comes one day after Alfano visited Boulder, Colorado, according to 247Sports.

Alfano, a former five-star prospect, was the No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2019 and Alabama's top signee. He entered the transfer portal in October after a bizarre drama that included a seemingly unknown absence from Alabama's practices in September. His father said on Twitter at the time that Antonio's grandmother recently became sick and was fighting for her life.

"Well, I don't really know much about that. I just know that the guy basically quit," Saban said two months ago, per 247Sports. "He quit going to class; he quit coming here. We tried to encourage him; we tried to help him. We had tried to set up counseling sessions with him to help him every way we could. And all those things are still available to him if he wants them, but he didn't respond to any of the things, so until he responds, you just have to assume the guy quit."

Alfano will join a Colorado program that's under its first season with Tucker at the helm. Tucker served as Alabama's defensive backs coach in 2015 before he became Georgia's defensive coordinator from 2016-18.

Alfano's potential has never been in question. Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, wrote this about Alfano coming out of high school:

"Potential to be a very athletic-framed 300-pounder on the next level. Plays with good leverage with an explosive first step. Has violent hands and aggressive mentality. Has the temperament you want on the defensive line. Highly competitive. Physical tackler through the ball carrier. Possesses elite edge athleticism and freakish combine testing numbers. Also has versatility and strength to play inside. Sheds blocks and attacks double teams effectively. Pursuit speed is rare but effort needs to be more consistent on plays away from him. Upper tier Power 5 multi-year starter with first- or second-round potential."

It's unclear whether Alfano will pursue an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.