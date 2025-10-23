Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron has announced his candidacy to be Alabama's next lieutenant governor, according to a press release from his staff. McCarron, who is originally from Mobile, revealed he is seeking to become the Republican candidate in the 2026 election.

"Alabama's conservative and cultural values are under attack from every direction," McCarron said in a press release. "That's why Charlie Kirk's assassination affected so many of us so deeply. His example convinced me to get off of the sidelines, get into the game, and stand tall for our conservative beliefs, so today, I'm announcing my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama."

Back in 2016, McCarron publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the presidential election and credited Trump for "inspiring him to run for elected office."

College football betting: South Carolina vs. Alabama among expert's best Week 9 spots to target Thomas Casale

McCarron will run against Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen and Dr. Nicole Wadsworth in the upcoming Republican primary. The state's primary election will take place on May 19.

McCarron led the Crimson Tide to consecutive national championships in 2012 and 2013. In four seasons with Alabama, he completed 66.9% of his passes for 9.019 yards to go along with 77 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Crimson Tide signal caller was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. McCarron played nine seasons in the NFL as he also suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.