Ex-Arizona State coach Todd Graham hired by Hawaii to lead football program

Graham was removed as the Sun Devils coach in 2017 and has been sideliend since

Two years removed from the last time he led a college football program, Todd Graham has been hired to take over at Hawaii following Nick Rolovich's departure for Washington State following the 2019 season. Graham most recently coached Arizona State (2012-17) after leaving Pittsburgh after a single season in 2011. 

Graham has compiled a 95-61 record in 12 years as a head coach. He impressed by going 36-17 at Tulsa from 2007-10 and 28-12 in his first three years at ASU, but the Sun Devils fell off sharply in his final three seasons, going 18-20 (12-15 Pac-12) with losses in two bowl games.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

