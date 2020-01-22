Ex-Arizona State coach Todd Graham hired by Hawaii to lead football program

Two years removed from the last time he led a college football program, Todd Graham has been hired to take over at Hawaii following Nick Rolovich's departure for Washington State following the 2019 season. Graham most recently coached Arizona State (2012-17) after leaving Pittsburgh after a single season in 2011.

Graham has compiled a 95-61 record in 12 years as a head coach. He impressed by going 36-17 at Tulsa from 2007-10 and 28-12 in his first three years at ASU, but the Sun Devils fell off sharply in his final three seasons, going 18-20 (12-15 Pac-12) with losses in two bowl games.