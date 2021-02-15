Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is UCF's first choice to replace Josh Heupel as the team's head football coach, sources told CBS Sports on Sunday night. Though sources close to the situation say Malzahn has not yet been formally offered the job, 247Sports' Jason Beede and the Orlando Sentinel report that an offer has been made.

UCF hopes to announce its next football coach in the next 24 hours, sources tell CBS Sports. It is not yet known whether Malzahn will accept the position.

Malzahn, 55, led Auburn to a 68-35 (39-27 SEC) record over eight seasons with the Tigers. He won nine games or more in three of those seasons as Auburn contended with the difficult SEC West. Malzahn helped Auburn win a national championship as its offensive coordinator (2009-11) and also served as coach at Arkansas State for one year, going 9-3 with the Red Wolves in 2012.

UCF recently hired Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir to the same position. Mohajir worked with Malzahn previously at ASU.