Tommy Tuberville led Auburn to the brink of a national championship when his 2004 Tigers went 13-0, but missed a spot in the BCS National Championship Game. Now the former Tiger coach is one step away from heading to Washington D.C.

Tuberville defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican runoff for a United States Senate seat in the state of Alabama on Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race for Tuberville at 9:16 p.m. ET.

After the victory vs. Sessions, Tuberville, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, will now square off with incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D) for the Senate seat in the state.

Tuberville coached Auburn from 1999-08, and compiled an 85-40 record with the Tigers. He led Auburn to the SEC Championship and the Sugar Bowl with an undefeated record in 2004, and won the SEC West in 2000 before losing to Florida in the SEC Championship Game. He led Auburn to eight straight bowl games (2000-07) and six straight wins over in-state rival Alabama (2002-07). He was dismissed by Auburn after the 2008 after going 5-7 (2-6 SEC).

He was coach at Ole Miss prior to his time at Auburn from 1995-98. Tuberville went on to coach at Texas Tech (2010-12) and Cincinnati (2013-16). He finished his career with a record of 159-99 over 21 seasons as a college football coach.

Tuberville was named the "Paul Bear Bryant Coach of the Year" in 2004, and was named the SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press twice (1997 and 2004).