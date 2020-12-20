Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer announced late last week that he entered the NCAA's transfer portal. He didn't stay in for long, however, as Brewer announced Sunday that he has committed to play for Utah in 2021. Brewer threw for 1,958 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games this season for the Bears and first-year coach Dave Aranda.

"A heartfelt thank you to my teammates, Coach [Matt] Rhule and Coach [Dave] Aranda for an amazing ride the past four years here at Baylor," Brewer said when he announced his decision to transfer. "I will take with me a lifetime of great memories and a degree from Baylor University."

Brewer's 2020 campaign was a big disappointment based on how he played as a junior in 2019. He threw for 3,161 yards, rushed for 344 yards and accounted for 32 touchdowns (21 passing, 11 rushing) en route to a berth in the Sugar Bowl. The NCAA passed a blanket waiver that allows every player to have a free year of eligibility, so as a result, Brewer will be eligible to play as a senior with the Utes.

Brewer will join a crowded quarterback room in Salt Lake City. Texas transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson announced late last week that he will join the Utes program after redshirting during his freshman season in Austin. Jackson was a four-star prospect and the No. 73 overall player in the Class of 2020.

Ex-South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley took the majority of the snaps for Utah in 2020. Bentley completed 77 of 124 passes for 882 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in five games. Drew Lisk came in for Bentley in the season finale vs. Washington State and went 15-of-26 passing for 152 yards and led the offense to 38 straight points in a 45-28 win. Lisk was the driving force behind a comeback that started with the Utes down 28-7 at halftime. Lisk and Bentley are both seniors and, like Brewer, have the option to return in 2021.