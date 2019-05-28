Ex-Bengals coach Marvin Lewis joins Arizona State football staff in special adviser role

Arizona State is getting another longtime NFL coach to join Herm Edwards' staff. The university announced Tuesday that former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis would be added in a special adviser role to the program. In Lewis' own words, his job will basically to be "another set of eyes, another set of ears, and doing anything I can to help the coaches."

"Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way," Edwards said in a statement. "His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes."

Lewis and the Bengals parted ways following the end of the 2018 season. He left the franchise after 16 years as its all-time winningest coach at 131-122-3. He led Cincinnati to seven playoff appearances, though he never won a postseason game. He and Edwards have crossed paths numerous times as well, dating back to their days as assistant coaches in the league in the 1990s.

"I've known Herman for almost 30 years and the opportunity to come and assist him and his coaches win football games is very exciting and appealing," said Lewis. "Arizona State and Tempe have always been special to me. When I was a young coach I came to visit [ASU defensive coaches] Willie Shaw and Bob Padilla back in 1983. Dirk Koetter, who is one of my closest friends, was the head coach there, Ray Anderson, who I've known for more than 20 years, used to represent me, and my daughter [Whitney] went to school there."

Edwards just finished his first season as the coach of the Sun Devils, going 7-6 in the 2018 season.