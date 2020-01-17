Ex-Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken joining Georgia in same role, per reports

Georgia has found its offensive coordinator. As the Bulldogs look to rejuvenate an offense that has fell below expectations last season, coach Kirby Smart is reportedly reaching into the NFL ranks by hiring former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the same position, according to ESPN and others.

Monken, who has spent the last four seasons in the NFL as offensive coordinator with the Browns (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18), bounced between the league and college football since 2007, when he began a three-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars as wide receivers coach. However, he has plenty of experience at the collegiate level. Monken served as Southern Miss coach from 2013-15, worked as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2011-12 and was the passing game coordinator at both LSU (2005-06) and OSU (2002-04) previously.

James Coley, who joined the Dawgs with Smart as wide receivers coach in 2016 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, has not been relieved from his position at this time. His future with Georgia is unknown, though Coley was once considered a rising star as a college assistant and could be moved into a different job with the program.

Georgia's offense regressed in 2019, seeing reductions in scoring average and yardage totals with quarterback Jake Fromm appearing to take a step back from his impressive sophomore campaign one year prior. Fromm and star running back D'Andre Swift are among the departures for the Dawgs offense this offseason.