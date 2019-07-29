Ex-Clemson running back Tavien Feaster joins rival South Carolina as graduate transfer

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is one of the fiercest intra-state rivalries in the country, and the Gamecocks just dipped into enemy territory to nab a high-profile graduate transfer. Senior running back Tavien Feaster announced on Instagram on Monday that he will transfer to South Carolina for his final year of eligibility.

Feaster later confirmed his transfer to 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder from Spartanburg, South Carolina, rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers. His best season came in 2017 when he rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 112 yards and another score. He again played a backup role to Travis Etienne in 2018, rushing for 440 yards and six touchdowns. His best game of 2018 came against Louisville when he rushed for 101 yards and two scores.

A four-star prospect, Feaster was the top-ranked all-purpose running back and the No. 29 overall player in the class of 2016. He was the second highest-ranked player Clemson signed that year behind former defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was ranked No. 2 in the 247Sports composite.

Feaster will join a backfield that has plenty of experience but has lacked consistency over the last two years. Senior Rico Dowdle is the leading returning rusher for the Gamecocks after he rushed for 674 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. Fellow seniors A.J. Turner and Mon Denson are also expected to receive plenty of carries in coach Will Muschamp's running back-by-committee attack.