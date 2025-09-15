Former Oregon wide receiver Jurrion Dickey is moving on from the Ducks but left a message for the program and its fans as he begins the next phase of his career at Diablo Valley College in California. Dickey, a former five-star recruit, was suspended indefinitely by coach Dan Lanning in mid-August for violations of team rules.

"From the moment we arrived, my family and I were welcomed with open arms, and that kindness has truly left a lasting impact on us," Dickey wrote on social media. "The love, encouragement and unity of the Duck community will always hold a special place in our hearts."

Lanning cited Oregon's two core standards -- being respectful and being on time -- as reasons for the decision, saying at the time that both sides "needed a break" before determining Dickey's future.

That future will now continue away from Eugene. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore receiver is listed on the roster at Diablo Valley College, a junior college program in California, marking a fresh start after two quiet seasons with the Ducks.

Dickey appeared in 15 games across two seasons but recorded only two receptions for 14 yards. He redshirted in 2023, with his lone catch that year coming in Oregon's Fiesta Bowl win against Liberty. Dickey caught another 7-yard pass during a win against Michigan State in 2024.

"We are forever thankful for the way this family has embraced us and we're excited for all that lies ahead," Dickey wrote. "Your support continues to inspire us everyday and we'll carry that pride wherever the journey takes us."

Dickey ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 18 overall recruit in the 2023 class coming out of East Palo Alto (California) Menlo-Atherton.

Oregon's receiving corps was already tested heading into the 2025 season. Projected top target Evan Stewart is expected to miss extensive time while recovering from a June knee injury. Still, the Ducks' passing attack hasn't slowed much, with transfer Malik Benson and five-star freshman Dakorien Moore leading the way with just over 300 yards receiving combined through Week 3.

First-year starting quarterback Dante Moore has completed 78.1% of his passes for 657 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception thus far in 2025. Oregon hosts rival Oregon State this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.