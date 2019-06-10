Ex-Florida football star Tony Joiner arrested, charged with murdering wife in 2016

Former Florida safety Tony Joiner was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Saturday. Joiner, whose full name is Earl Antonio Joiner, has been charged in the death of his late wife, Heyzel Obando.

Obando was found dead in her apartment on Feb. 14, 2016. Obando's death was eventually ruled a homicide two months later, but no suspect had been arrested in relation to her death right up until Joiner's arrest over the weekend. According to the Fort Myers News-Press, Joiner had previously been arrested twice in the past on domestic violence charges for allegedly beating Obando.

Joiner and Obando have two children together, and both daughters are currently residing with Obando's mother, who was granted permanent guardianship in 2017.

Joiner starred for the Gators football program from 2004 to 2007, and was named a team captain in 2007. He played in 47 games throughout his collegiate career and helped the Gators win the 2006 national title under the direction of then-head coach Urban Meyer.

Joiner was teammates with with former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder in June 2013.