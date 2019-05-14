Ex-Florida freshman defensive back Chris Steele announces Oregon as transfer destination

Less than a week after Florida defensive back Chris Steele entered the transfer portal, he's announced his new collegiate home. On his Twitter account on Tuesday, Steele proclaimed that he would continue his playing career at Oregon.

Though Oregon has not yet officially announced that Steele has signed a grant-in-aid, the transfer is hardly surprising given his situation at Florida.

The Gainesville Sun reported that Steele's decision to leave the Gators came as a result of a request that was not honored by the Florida staff. Steele reportedly requested to change dorm rooms in January shortly after he enrolled because he felt uncomfortable sharing a residence with four-star quarterback signee Jalon Jones. The staff decided not to move him during the spring semester, although they did plan on moving him in the summer.

Jones also entered the transfer portal earlier this month after he was accused of sexual battery of two women at the residence in April. Steele and fellow freshman defensive back Jaydon Hill allegedly walked in on the first incident involving Jones, which forced Jones to stop. The two alleged victims declined to press charges, though the names of Steele and Hill were both included in reports about the incident.

Steele, a former four-star recruit out of Bellflower, California, was the Gators' top player in the 2019 class and was expected to see significant playing time in 2019. Given the details of his exit, it wouldn't be surprising if he applied for, and was ultimately granted, a waiver allowing him immediate eligibility.