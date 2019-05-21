Ex-Florida freshman quarterback accused of sexual assault transferring to Jackson State
Jalon Jones has landed with Jackson State of the FCS, per a report from 247 Sports
Former Florida quarterback Jalon Jones has transferred to Jackson State, 247Sports reported Tuesday. Jones entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal shortly after spring practice on the heels of sexual battery allegations.
The Gainesville Sun reported earlier this month that Jones was accused of sexual battery by two women at his residence in Gainesville on April 6. According to the report, Jones and the first female accuser went into a bedroom to have consensual sex. When fellow freshmen Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele (who recently transferred to Oregon) saw the two, she told Jones to stop numerous times before she was able to force him off of her.
Following the first incident, the report states that Jones allegedly briefly consoled the second female accuser after she got into an unknown disagreement earlier in the night. Jones then allegedly sexually assaulted her in the kitchen. Both accusers had rape kits completed at a local hospital, but both declined to press charges.
Jones, a native of Richmond, Virginia, was a four-star prospect and the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2019. He enrolled early at Florida and went through spring practice with the Gators. He rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown in the spring game, including runs of 34 and 25 yards late in the fourth quarter.
Prior to his transfer, it was unlikely that Jones would see playing time in 2019. Feleipe Franks is entrenched as the starter, and backups Kyle Trask and Emory Jones are in line to fill the two spots behind Franks on the Gators depth chart.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big Ten strength of schedule rankings
Ranking each Big Ten team by its projected strength of schedule in 2019
-
June Jones named Houston XFL coach
Jones is the eighth coach to be hired to lead XFL teams
-
Illinois DE suffers spinal injury
Bobby Roundtree led Illinois in sacks and tackles for loss in 2018
-
Francois to walk on at FAU
Francois was dismissed from Florida State in February
-
SEC strength of schedule rankings
Projecting which SEC schedules will be the most difficult in 2019
-
Stevens transferring to Mississippi St.
Stevens is reuniting with former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead in Starkvil...