Ex-Florida freshman quarterback accused of sexual assault transferring to Jackson State

Former Florida quarterback Jalon Jones has transferred to Jackson State, 247Sports reported Tuesday. Jones entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal shortly after spring practice on the heels of sexual battery allegations.

The Gainesville Sun reported earlier this month that Jones was accused of sexual battery by two women at his residence in Gainesville on April 6. According to the report, Jones and the first female accuser went into a bedroom to have consensual sex. When fellow freshmen Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele (who recently transferred to Oregon) saw the two, she told Jones to stop numerous times before she was able to force him off of her.

Following the first incident, the report states that Jones allegedly briefly consoled the second female accuser after she got into an unknown disagreement earlier in the night. Jones then allegedly sexually assaulted her in the kitchen. Both accusers had rape kits completed at a local hospital, but both declined to press charges.

Jones, a native of Richmond, Virginia, was a four-star prospect and the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2019. He enrolled early at Florida and went through spring practice with the Gators. He rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown in the spring game, including runs of 34 and 25 yards late in the fourth quarter.

Prior to his transfer, it was unlikely that Jones would see playing time in 2019. Feleipe Franks is entrenched as the starter, and backups Kyle Trask and Emory Jones are in line to fill the two spots behind Franks on the Gators depth chart.