Mark Richt, the former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes head football coach, made a shocking revelation on Thursday that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Richt, 61, took to his Twitter account to reveal the news of the diagnosis and express his optimism as he enters into his battle with the disease that commonly affects men above 60 years old.

"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong," Richt wrote. "I've decided to tell everyone at the same time. I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!"

Richt made a name for himself within the college football coaching landscape while serving as an assistant at Florida State under the legendary Bobby Bowden from 1990-2000, helping guide the Seminoles to two national championships as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He was hired as the coach at Georgia prior to the 2001 season, and he proceeded to help return the Bulldogs program to national prominence across a 15-year tenure in Athens. He compiled a 145-51 record leading Georgia, making him the second-winningest coach in program history behind Vince Dooley, and claimed two SEC championships (2002, 2005).

Never able to get over the national championship hump, however, Richt was dismissed by Georgia following the 2015 season and he then returned to coach his alma mater in Miami. Richt spent three seasons with the Hurricanes, winning the ACC Coastal Division in 2017 before losing to Clemson in the conference title game. Following the 2018 season, Richt announced his retirement from coaching after compiling a 26-13 record with the 'Canes.

Richt currently serves as an analyst for the ACC Network.