Ex-Georgia, Miami coach Mark Richt suffers heart attack, now 'doing fine'

Former Georgia and Miami (FL) coach Mark Richt shared on Twitter that he has suffered a heart attack. Richt, who currently works for the ACC Network, said that the episode happened Monday morning.

The good news is that Richt said he is doing fine now and will return to work soon. Still, the incident sounded serious as Richt said he was making peace with what he thought was a sudden death. No other details of the episode have been made available yet.

I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.

Richt, 59, retired from coaching last December. He went 26-13 in three years at Miami, his alma mater, leading the Canes to a 10-3 mark and Orange Bowl berth in 2017 after debuting with a 9-4 record in 2016. Before joining Miami, Richt went 145-51 in 15 years at Georgia. He was also a longtime assistant at Florida State under Bobby Bowden.

This past year, Richt appeared on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about his decision to retire, and what role his own health played in the matter.

"Long story short, I really didn't do a great job taking care of myself physically. You can get into a grind of the job. I've coached, I guess, over 30 years," Richt said. "When I left Georgia after 15 years as head coach, I probably could have used a little decompression break at that time or at least considered it."

