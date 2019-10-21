Ex-Georgia, Miami coach Mark Richt suffers heart attack, now 'doing fine'
Richt announced on Twitter that he had a heart attack but is ready to return to work
Former Georgia and Miami (FL) coach Mark Richt shared on Twitter that he has suffered a heart attack. Richt, who currently works for the ACC Network, said that the episode happened Monday morning.
The good news is that Richt said he is doing fine now and will return to work soon. Still, the incident sounded serious as Richt said he was making peace with what he thought was a sudden death. No other details of the episode have been made available yet.
I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.
Richt, 59, retired from coaching last December. He went 26-13 in three years at Miami, his alma mater, leading the Canes to a 10-3 mark and Orange Bowl berth in 2017 after debuting with a 9-4 record in 2016. Before joining Miami, Richt went 145-51 in 15 years at Georgia. He was also a longtime assistant at Florida State under Bobby Bowden.
This past year, Richt appeared on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about his decision to retire, and what role his own health played in the matter.
"Long story short, I really didn't do a great job taking care of myself physically. You can get into a grind of the job. I've coached, I guess, over 30 years," Richt said. "When I left Georgia after 15 years as head coach, I probably could have used a little decompression break at that time or at least considered it."
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Monday After: Tua's ankle clouds CFP
Plus, what does Clemson have to do to impress AP voters?
-
Swinney punishes player who threw punch
Cornerback Andrew Booth had plenty of time to think about that mistake on the bus ride home
-
Power Rankings: Penn State's big jump
Baylor and SMU joined Penn State in making big moves in the latest Power Rankings
-
C-USA fines Lane Kiffin for tweet
FAU's coach was unhappy with the crew that oversaw his Week 8 loss to Marshall
-
College football odds, lines for Week 9
Michigan also opened as a short home favorite over Notre Dame in the Big House
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Clemson
Ohio State and Clemson switched spots in a top-five shakeup among other big Week 9 changes
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game