Former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince died over the weekend, the Hawkeyes football program confirmed on Tuesday. Ince, who played for Iowa from 2018-21, was 23. The cause of death is unknown.

"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program -- his coaches and teammates -- are mourning his loss."

Ince signed with the Hawkeyes in 2018 as a three-star prospect out of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. He redshirted in his first season with the program and appeared in 11 games as a reserve left guard.

He took on a bigger role with the team in 2020, starting the final six games of the year at left guard and earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He was a starter in four games during the 2021 season.