Ex-LSU AD Joe Alleva claims he didn't want Jimbo Fisher, chose Ed Orgeron over Tom Herman
Alleva's time as LSU's athletic director came to an end last year
Joe Alleva resigned as the athletic director at LSU in April 2019, but his legacy lives on. It was Alleva who was at the helm as LSU's athletic department navigated through the rocky waters of the end of the Les Miles era, flirtation with then-Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher and then-Houston coach Tom Herman. In the end, the Tigers came out on top. They'll walk into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night against third-ranked Clemson with the No. 1 ranking attached to their name and a national title within their reach.
According to Alleva, it was exactly the way he planned it.
Miles had nearly worn out his welcome at the end of the 2015 season and rumors swirled that Fisher was on his way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But the Tigers topped Texas A&M at the end of the regular season and players carried Miles off the field, which, according to Alleva, confirmed his thoughts on what should be done moving forward.
"I still have a lot of friends in the ACC," Alleva told The Advocate. "I talked to them, and after that I didn't want any part of Jimbo. I would never have hired Jimbo. He was never on my radar. Now, fans and some people in the department wanted him, but I never wanted him. I could have made a change (at the end of the 2015 season). I recommended not to. Because I would have been forced to hire Jimbo. I would rather have had Les. But if I didn't hire him, the outcry would have been ridiculous. So we had that meeting during the game, and I made the recommendation to keep [Miles]."
Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season. One year after the Fisher-LSU marriage never materialized, Alleva moved on to flirting with Herman, who was also in the mix for the vacant job at Texas. During the week of final game of the regular season -- again against Texas A&M -- rumors swirled that an LSU-Herman marriage was imminent, even though Orgeron guided the Tigers to a successful season after taking over for Miles in late September. Herman chose Texas -- and a $6.75 million annual paycheck -- over LSU, Alleva hired Orgeron full time and the rest is history.
"He would have come," Alleva said about his flirtation with Herman. "I didn't want to pay him what it would have taken. But I think we could have gotten him."
Alleva told Sports Illustrated in September that, much like the year before, he didn't really want Herman but felt pressure to pursue the "hot name," which, at the time, was Herman's.
Do you believe Alleva, or is he just trying to save face and take a little credit for LSU's rise to national prominence after years of futility under his watch? That remains to be seen. But decisions that were made -- either by Alleva or others -- under Alleva's final years as AD at LSU laid the foundation for this season's title run and whatever happens under Orgeron's watch in the future.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Long steps down at San Diego State
Long leaves San Diego State second all time in wins behind Don Coryell
-
National Championship odds, expert picks
SportsLine's Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of LSU and Clemson football.
-
Jake Fromm to enter NFL Draft
Fromm had one more year of eligibility remaining if he chose to return to the Dawgs next season
-
Bowl records by conference, 2019-20
Here's where every conference stands at the end of the 2019-20 bowl season
-
5-star RB won't head to Georgia
Evans can now be recruited by other programs without penalty
-
Rhule proves Baylor a risk worth taking
Rhule's tremendous work turning Baylor around made him a hot choice in the NFL coaching carousel
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Rose Bowl: Oregon slides past Wisconsin
No. 6 Oregon started hot, cooled off in a major way and finished in a flury to beat No. 8 Wisconsin
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game