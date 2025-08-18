When you're drawing comparisons to Joe Burrow, you must be doing something right.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning received a glowing review this week from former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who helped develop Burrow into a record-setting Heisman season in 2019 and culminated with the Tigers' unbeaten run to a national championship.

"I had an opportunity to go to Texas and speak at their clinic," Orgeron said on the newest episode of "Pardon My Take". "And I watched practice. Now, we knew Arch Manning as a young kid from Louisiana. He liked Joe Brady. We watched him (as a recruit). But I watched his practice [at Texas]. And I'll say this conservatively -- and we recruited [current LSU quarterback] Garrett [Nussmeier] -- Garrett's a great player. ... but Arch is as close to -- or maybe as good as -- Joe [Burrow] as I've seen. And I've never said that about anybody."

The current preseason Heisman Trophy favorite over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Manning (+750) leads preseason No. 1 Texas against Ohio State in a seismic season opener later this month.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna previously penned Manning's player comp to Burrow in his initial scouting assessment of the Longhorns' new starter.

No player in college football is facing as much pressure as Manning, the 2023 recruiting cycle's No. 1 overall prospect who sat behind Quinn Ewers with the Longhorns each of the past two seasons.

And no matter how often Manning has stiff-armed preseason narratives this offseason or downplayed national hype associated with taking over as the starting quarterback at Texas, expectations are stratospheric.

However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said last week that Manning is not crippled by the pressure of lofty goals placed on the shoulders of a 21-year-old whose last name assumes football royalty.

"What I know is what I see every day, and he seems good to me," Sarkisian said in review of Manning's preseason camp showing thus far. "You know, we visit a fair amount to make sure that what frame of mind is he in, where I think he performs the best. This is going to be a long season, and unfortunately, we live in a world of he's the greatest ever, or is going to be a bust. And there's not a lot of in between.

"And it's kind of like where we are as a team. We're either going to be national champs or we're going to be a bust."

Burrow's illustrious LSU career

Burrow signed with LSU after transferring from Ohio State in 2018 and threw 16 touchdown passes during his first season as a starter. The following year was Burrow's breakout nationally when he shattered program records with 60 touchdown passes and 5,671 yards through the air, helping the Tigers ascend to No. 1 nationally.

After winning the Heisman, Burrow led LSU to a 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals with seven first-half touchdown passes and a 42-24 victory over Clemson in the national championship game.

He was the No. 1 overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals the following spring and became the first top selection to lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance in his first two seasons the following year.

In October 2021, Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways at the end of the regular season after five years at the program, long-removed from the 2019 national championship with Burrow at the helm. Orgeron, who received a handsome buyout from the Tigers, has not coached since.