Ex-LSU coach Les Miles joins CBS Sports coverage this Saturday as guest analyst

CBS Sports' college football coverage on Saturday, Nov. 4 will feature a guest analyst all too familiar with the network's primetime game.

Former LSU coach Les Miles will join Saturday's college football studio coverage on CBS as a guest studio analyst. Miles will sit in for the entire day, starting with one hour of studio coverage kicking off at 2:30 pm, ET leading up to the South Carolina-Georgia matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET and continuing through the LSU-Alabama game in primetime at 8 p.m. ET.

Miles will be in studio with host Adam Zucker and analyst Brian Jones.

Miles, who led LSU to a national championship in 2007, was 114-34 with the Tigers and 5-8 in his career against the Crimson Tide.