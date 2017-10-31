Ex-LSU coach Les Miles joins CBS Sports coverage this Saturday as guest analyst
The national title-winning coach will be part of SEC on CBS coverage for LSU-Alabama
CBS Sports' college football coverage on Saturday, Nov. 4 will feature a guest analyst all too familiar with the network's primetime game.
Former LSU coach Les Miles will join Saturday's college football studio coverage on CBS as a guest studio analyst. Miles will sit in for the entire day, starting with one hour of studio coverage kicking off at 2:30 pm, ET leading up to the South Carolina-Georgia matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET and continuing through the LSU-Alabama game in primetime at 8 p.m. ET.
Miles will be in studio with host Adam Zucker and analyst Brian Jones.
Miles, who led LSU to a national championship in 2007, was 114-34 with the Tigers and 5-8 in his career against the Crimson Tide.
-
Bottom 25: A Big 12 showdown
Anybody can rank the best 25 teams, only the Bottom 25 ranks the worst
-
College football picks, predictions
Barrett Sallee has gone 99-68 against the spread this season and says Penn State will bounce...
-
CFP Rankings prediction: Clemson, ND in
Our projection for the first set college football rankings that will be released Tuesday n...
-
Wisconsin has easiest road to playoff
The Badgers playing a Charmin-soft schedule may have something to do with it
-
College football odds, picks for Week 10
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 10 game 10,000 times with surprising resu...
-
Quinn's Heisman Watch: Barrett at No. 1
Quinn believes Barrett elevated his stock quite a bit with his stellar performance against...
Add a Comment