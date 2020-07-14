Watch Now: Likelihood We See College Football In The Fall? ( 2:14 )

TCU picked up a huge addition on Tuesday with the addition of former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks, according to a report from 247Sports. Brooks was a five-star prospect and the No. 32 overall player in the Class of 2019. He was the third-highest ranked signee from LSU's 2019 class behind defensive back Derek Stingley, Jr. (No. 3) and running back John Emery, Jr. (No. 13).

Brooks, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound hybrid linebacker/safety, saw action in 11 of LSU's 15 games en route to the College Football Playoff National Championship, recording eight tackles and 1.5 sacks as a freshman. He would have been a candidate to see much more playing time in 2020 due to the massive roster turnover on the team including linebackers Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen, K'Lavon Chaisson and Michael Divinity, Jr.

Gabe Brooks, midland regional recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Marcel Brooks as a high school prospect.

"Tall, long, rangy athlete with outstanding frame," Gabe Brooks wrote. "Good height and a huge wingspan. Bulking potential is very high given his frame. Dynamic athlete who shows outstanding playmaking ability on both sides of the ball. Dominant at times against strong competition in Texas' largest classification. Has shown impact playmaking ability at outside linebacker, receiver, and even DB. Projects to outside linebacker with a very high ceiling as a pass-rusher. Outstanding top-end speed relative to projected position. Explodes off the edge and closes fast. Dangerous in backside pursuit. Powerful striker. Scheme-versatile. Plays with a mean streak. While the frame potential is outstanding, considerable bulk addition must occur to play in the box at the high-major level, possibly leading to an adjustment to playing heavier. Raw from a technical standpoint relative to his projected position. A bit narrow and will need to build size and strength to combat college linemen, particularly in the running game. Will need to acclimate physically and technically to every-down grind at the line of scrimmage if asked to play from the edge."

It is unknown if Brooks will apply for an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.

The addition of Brooks is another huge addition for the Horned Frogs, who already got a big-time transfer in five-star running back Zachary Evans. If you recall, Evans was the player involved in one of the wildest recruiting stories during the Class of 2020 recruiting cycle, secretly signing with Georgia during the early signing period in 2019 with the intent of announcing his decision during the Under Armour All-American Game. Georgia released him from his NLI in early January. Traditional National Signing Day came and went without Evans signing on the dotted line, and he eventually enrolled at TCU in May.