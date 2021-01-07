Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has finalized a deal with ex-Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown to take over the same role with the Wildcats, according to multiple reports. Brown had spent the previous five years on Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan prior to being let go after the 2020 season.

Fisch and Brown were on the same Michigan staff in 2016 when Fisch was the passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. Yahoo Sports first reported Brown's move to the Wildcats.

Brown had plenty of success early at Michigan and throughout his career, which is likely why Fisch was willing to ignore the output in 2020. The Wolverines finished in the top three nationally in total defense from 2016-18 and fourth in the Big Ten in 2019. Brown's defense regressed a bit in 2020 when it allowed 429.3 yards per game (11th in the Big Ten) and 5.53 yards per play (10th in the Big Ten).

Brown will head to Tucson, Arizona, with plenty of experience around the country. In addition to his time in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he has spent time on staffs at Boston College (2013-15), UConn (2011-12) and Maryland (2009-10). He was the coach at UMass from 2004-08 and Northeastern from 2000-03.

He will be charged with helping fix a defense that struggled mightily under former coach Kevin Sumlin. The Wildcats finished last in the Pac-12 in defensive yards per play (6.74), total defense (473 yards per game) and scoring defense (39.8 points per game).

Fisch announced Wednesday that veteran DeWayne Walker has been hired as the program's defensive backs coach.