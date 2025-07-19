Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and former Michigan football star Jourdan Lewis provided an inside look into Jim Harbaugh's tenure with the Wolverines this week, revealing an absurd fall camp schedule during his time as a scholarship athlete prior to the program's annual success among the elites.

Michigan went 86-25 overall under Harbaugh, including three consecutive top-five finishes prior to his return to the NFL.

"We did this everyday, 6 days a week, for a month," Lewis captioned a photo on X.

The schedule reflects what was expected of a Michigan player months after Harbaugh took the job in 2015, a sun up to sun down game plan for development during August.

Handing players a road map to success with a regimented schedule is nothing out of the ordinary in major college football, but even this slate -- without zero time allotted to be a college student -- is a bit extreme. After three hours of afternoon practice during fall camp following a morning filled with obligations, Michigan players then had a one-hour lift, a food break, two hours of meetings, another meal at 10 p.m. and then curfew.

Known for his attention to detail, Harbaugh ran a tight ship with the Wolverines prior to multiple NCAA clouds over his program for various recruiting violations and scouting discrepancies. He won a College Football Playoff national championship at Michigan to end the 2023 season, a perfect campaign equaling the best in program history.

Harbaugh took the Los Angeles Chargers' coaching vacancy soon thereafter and left the remaining staffers, including promoted head coach Sherrone Moore, to deal with ramifications of a sign-stealing scandal orchestrated by former staffer Connor Stalions.

Lewis played two seasons under Harbaugh in Ann Arbor before he was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in March and will aid Jacksonville's secondary as its top nickel option.

During Lewis' time at Michigan, the NCAA outlawed satellite camps due in large part to Harbaugh's participation in previous summer camps involving high school recruits. At the time in 2016, various other coaches voiced their displeasure with the decision, including Penn State's James Franklin and the late Mike Leach.

Later, the NCAA banned off-campus practices during spring break after Harbaugh took Lewis and the Wolverines to IMG Academy in south Florida in 2016.