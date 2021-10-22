Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady has established himself as one of the greatest football players of all time after winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards and NFL records in touchdown passes and passing yards. There is one thing that he hasn't done -- start a game against a former Ohio State quarterback.

That will change on Saturday when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears and rookie Justin Fields. Brady commented on the fact that he hasn't had a chance to bring the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry to the pros on Wednesday, and didn't miss the chance for a subtle jab at the end of his answer.

"I'm not gonna say anything too inflammatory about Ohio State. ... I'll have my time when we play Ohio State," he said. "This is Michigan State week, so those are the guys that I can kinda go after. That's interesting. Why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros? Lot of Michigan guys over here. Not a lot of Ohio State guys."

It wasn't just a subtle jab at Ohio State, though. Michigan, which sits at 6-0 and is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25, isn't playing Michigan State this week. It's hosting a 3-3 Northwestern team that clearly isn't a threat to Brady.

Take a look at the video below:

Fields was named the full-time starter with the Bears on Oct. 6. He has 632 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 102 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in six games for the 3-3 Bears. Brady, who led the Buccaneers to a win in the Super Bowl last season, has his team at 5-1 and in first place in the NFC South.