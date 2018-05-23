Ex-Michigan State player sues university, claims dismissal hurt NFL career

Tack on another lawsuit for Michigan State.

Former Spartans wide receiver Keith Mumphery has filed a federal suit against the school, claiming he was "permanently dismissed from Michigan State based on false allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual exploitation by a female Michigan State student."

Mumphery was expelled from Michigan State's graduate program and temporarily banned from campus in 2016 after an investigation found him to be responsible for sexual misconduct. However, Mumphery was not charged with a crime.

The player claims that said accusations, highlighted in a 2017 article by the Detroit Free Press, have hurt his professional career. Moreover, since he is now banned from Michigan State's campus until 2019, Mumphery's suit says it is impossible for him to go back and finish his graduate degree.

Mumphery was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2015, but was released in 2017 immediately following the Free Press' article.

"Despite a previously unblemished disciplinary record and Michigan State's initial finding of 'no responsibility,' Plaintiff now finds himself permanently dismissed from Michigan State based on false allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual exploitation by a female Michigan State student," the lawsuit states, via the Detroit Free Press. "Michigan State's findings were not based on any concrete evidence.

"As a result of these due process violations, Plaintiff continues to suffer ongoing harm, including damages to his reputation, permanent loss of employment opportunities, and other economic and non-economic damages."

Mumphery's accuser has also sued Michigan State, stating the university allowed Mumphery to attend a pair of university-sponsored events after he had been barred from campus.

Michigan State has already been in over its head in controversy with the Larry Nassar scandal. Earlier this month, the university agreed to pay $500 million to Nassar's victims.