Ex-Mississippi State DL Fabien Lovett announces Florida State as transfer destination
Lovett announced his decision to transfer from the Mississippi State program earlier this month
New Florida State coach Mike Norvell isn't able to hit the recruiting trail due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop him from landing a big transfer commitment on Monday. Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced on Twitter that he will transfer to the Seminoles for the 2020 season.
Lovett had 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack as a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs in 2019. He appeared in two games and earned a redshirt as a true freshman in 2018. Lovett was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018 out of Olive Branch, Mississippi. He was the seventh-ranked player in the state and No. 18 strong-side defensive end according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Lovett announced his intention to transfer just days after first-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach sent a tweet with a picture of an elderly woman, with knitting sticks in hand, working on a noose. The caption reportedly read, "after two weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf." His father, Abdual Lovett, told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger that the tweet played a role in his son's decision to transfer.
"I didn't feel comfortable with my son being down there with a guy like that from a leadership standpoint -- that you can just throw anything out there," Lovett said. "I feel if he can do it, the kids are going to feel like they can do it."
Lovett will have to sit out the 2020 season in Tallahassee per the NCAA's undergraduate transfer rule, unless he receives a waiver.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nebraska to stream virtual spring game
This is certainly a different way to keep fans entertained
-
Washington St. coaches, AD take pay cut
Rolovich will reduce his salary by 5 percent, which is equivalent to $150,000
-
2021 CFB title odds, top expert picks
Handicapper Josh Nagel is 40-22 on college football prop bets and just revealed his top title...
-
USC might be underrated for 2020 season
The 2019 season might not have been as bad for USC as you thought
-
Navy player wakes up for early classes
Displaced student-athletes face challenges besides motivation to keep up with classes and workous
-
2020 Heisman Trophy odds, best picks
Handicapper Josh Nagel is 40-22 on college football prop bets and he just revealed his top...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game