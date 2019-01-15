Ex-Notre Dame starting QB Brandon Wimbush announces UCF as transfer destination

Last month, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported that Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush would transfer from the program following the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday morning, Wimbush finally announced that he would complete his final year of eligibility at UCF. Wimbush made an announcement on his Instagram account with a video showing highlights of his time with the Fighting Irish before "flipping" to a UCF logo.

Wimbush started 12 games in 2017 and began the 2018 season as the starter but was replaced by Ian Book after three weeks into the season. However, Wimbush still has decent numbers as a starter, going 12-3 in 15 games. He threw for 719 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions this year, adding 256 yards and one touchdown on the ground. As the primary starter for coach Brian Kelly during the 2017 season, he threw for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 803 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Wimbush will be immediately eligible to play for the Knights. Whether he will start is a different story. UCF is still hoping that McKenzie Milton will be ready for 2019 after sustaining a gruesome, season-ending knee injury against South Florida that resulted in nerve damage and a dislocation. However, if the Knights are adding Wimbush, the writing on the wall says Milton, who has already had multiple surgeries for his knee, won't be ready by Week 1. And, frankly, the injury is too severe to rush back. If he isn't ready to play, Milton could receive a medical redshirt.

Darriel Mack took over for Milton and started in the final two games for the Knights, including the Fiesta Bowl against LSU. He finished the season with 619 yards passing and three touchdowns to one interception.