Ex-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer adds podcast co-hosting duties to retirement plans

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is getting into the world of podcasting. Since his retirement, Meyer has been exploring different ventures. He's picked up a new job as associate athletic director title at Ohio State, and he'll also be an analyst for Fox Sports. Now, he's moving deeper into media as well.

On Sunday evening, Meyer announced on his Twitter account that he would be co-hosting the "Focus 3 Podcast" (not to be confused with another, quality podcast of a similar name) with Tim Kight, a friend of Meyer's whose company bears the podcast's name. The focus of the podcast will be covering "how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations."

The reactions to the podcast's topics are understandably mixed, to say the least, given Meyer's past year at Ohio State. On one hand, Meyer has always placed a major emphasis on leadership and culture in his job; however, Meyer's handling of the Zach Smith scandal last summer brought up plenty of questions pertaining to his future in Columbus. Meyer served a three-game suspension at the beginning of the 2018 season following multiple domestic abuse allegations made against Smith by his ex-wife, Courtney.

Meyer officially retired for health reasons, citing the effects of an arachnoid cyst on his brain that he's been dealing with for some time. He left the program with an 83-9 record, and won the 2014 national championship with the Buckeyes.