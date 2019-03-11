Ex-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will reportedly return to TV in 2019, but will he stay there?

Urban Meyer will be back on your television screen this fall, but instead of being on a sideline, he'll be in a studio. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand is reporting that Meyer, along with Reggie Bush -- the Heisman Trophy winner the NCAA doesn't want you to remember -- will be joining Fox this fall as part of its college football studio show.

The show, which will air at 11 a.m. ET on Saturdays -- going head-to-head with ESPN's College Gameday -- will also feature Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart and host Rob Stone. According to Marchand, Fox referred to the group as a "Mount Rushmore of college football over the last 15 years."

This will not be Meyer's first foray into the world of television. Following his retirement from Florida after the 2010 season, Meyer joined ESPN. He spent a season with the network both in the studio as well as in the booth commentating on games. The stint was short-lived, however, as he came out of retirement the next offseason to take over at Ohio State.

Meyer spent seven seasons at OSU, winning a national title in 2014, but retired following the 2018 season. He began the season by serving a three-game suspension after reports surfaced that Meyer knew about allegations of domestic abuse by former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired before the 2018 season began when the allegations surfaced publicly.

It will be interesting to see whether Meyer is serious about television this time around, or if he'll suddenly find himself itching to get back on the sideline after another year away. No matter what he's thinking, you know his name will be mentioned as a possibility for any major opening all season long.