Ex-Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow picks LSU over Cincinnati as transfer destination
Burrow is heading to Baton Rouge from Columbus for his final year of eligibility
A couple of weeks after announcing he was transferring, former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow has a landing spot.
The graduate transfer made his decision official on Friday night with an announcement on Twitter.
Tom Groeschen of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Friday afternoon that Burrow was transferring to LSU. SI.com reported last week that LSU and Cincinnati were been granted permission to speak with the former Ohio State signal-caller and that he would visit both programs.
Without an incumbent starter in place, Burrow, who has two years of eligibility remaining, figures to be in the running to start right away for the Tigers. Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse have been battling for the starting job at LSU this spring, though none of them have clearly put themselves in line to be the successor to Danny Etling. Brennan has the most experience of the three, completing 14-of-24 passes as a backup for the Tigers last season.
But even without the chance to showcase his skills and get to know the playbook this spring, Burrow will have plenty of time this summer and fall to have his opportunity to win the starting job for a team that has been desperate for a solid starting quarterback.
Burrow was a four-star recruit in the class of 2015. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound quarterback was ranked as the No. 8 overall dual-threat at his position and the No. 11 recruit in the state of Ohio for that year. After redshirting his freshman season, he was the team's primary backup in 2016 before falling down the depth chart this past season. Burrow attempted just 11 passes last season and has 287 career passing yards with two touchdowns on his resume.
Dwayne Haskins is expected to start at quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2018.
