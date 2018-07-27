Ex-Ohio State RB Antonio Williams gets immediate eligibility at North Carolina

Williams will have a shot to start for the Tar Heels in 2018

North Carolina's backfield has received a possible upgrade for the 2018 season. On Friday, new Tar Heels running back Antonio Williams announced on Twitter that he has been cleared by the NCAA to play immediately. Williams started his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to North Carolina in April. Normally, athletes have to sit out a year and redshirt to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. However, North Carolina applied for, and received, a hardship waiver for Williams. 

"We were extremely pleased to learn that Antonio will be immediately eligible to play this fall," coach Larry Fedora said in a statement via the Charlotte News and Observer. "He has already made a great impression on his teammates and coaches, and I think he will be able to make an impact on the field for us this season. I appreciate the hard work of our compliance staff to get the right thing done for Antonio."

Williams was Ohio State's third-string rusher last season with 290 yards and three scores. He enters a UNC backfield that returns Jordon Brown and Michael Carter, who combined for more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground last season. However, Williams will have every opportunity to start right away in 2018. 

