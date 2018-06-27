Ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier loses appeal of child endangerment conviction

A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel upheld former Penn State president Graham Spanier's 2017 conviction of child endangerment in a 2-1 split decision on Tuesday, according to PennLive.com. The conviction stems from Spanier's alleged mishandling of a 2001 report from former assistant coach Mike McQueary, who told Spanier and other Penn State officials at the time that he witnessed former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky showering with a young boy.

Spanier claimed, according to the Associated Press, that he didn't supervise children in his role as president, was not legally obligated to look after children and that the event took place too long ago.

"To hold that (he) was not supervising a child's welfare when he oversaw PSU's response to the Sandusky allegations, or to hold that he owed no duty of care in his exercise of that supervisory authority, would plainly not effectuate the purpose of sheltering children from harm," Judge Victor Stabile wrote, according to the AP.

Spanier's misdemeanor conviction of child endangerment carries a sentence of two months in jail and two months under house arrest.

Spanier resigned as the president at Penn State on Nov. 9, 2011 -- the same day that former Penn State coach Joe Paterno was fired -- due to the revelation of McQueary's 2001 report. In March 2017, he was found not guilty of conspiracy and one of the child endangerment charges, but was found guilty of the endangerment charge that was ultimately upheld on Tuesday.

The scandal also cost athletic director Tim Curley and senior vice president Gary Schultz their jobs. Curley and Schultz both pleaded guilty to similar charges, reported to jail last summer and have since been released.