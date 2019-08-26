Ex-team doctor sues Penn State alleging pressure to clear players but fails to cite examples
Dr. Scott A. Lynch is seeking more than $50,000 in a suit against the university and coach James Franklin
A former Penn State football team doctor is suing the university, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, among others, alleging Franklin pressured him to clear injured players. The lawsuit, filed by Dr. Scott A Lynch in Dauphin County Court, seeks more than $50,000 in damages.
Lynch claims in the suit that he was removed by Penn State officials from his posts as Orthopedic Physician for the football team and director of athletic medicine for the university in March after he complained that Franklin interfered with his job. Specifically, Lynch says that Franklin routinely tried to influence him over the playing time of injured players.
However, Lynch's suit "does not list any examples of specific incidents where Franklin supposedly tried to influence a player's medical care or return to the field," according to Penn Live, which reported the filing of the suit. It continues: "Lynch merely accuses Franklin of trying to sway medical treatment and return to play decisions 'on multiple and repeated occasions.'"
So far, neither Penn State nor Franklin have publicly responded to the 43-page lawsuit.
Penn State, ranked 15th in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, plays its first game of the season in Week 1 against Idaho.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
National college football predictions
Taking a close, detailed and opinionated look at the top of college football as the season...
-
Top Week 1 college football picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 t...
-
FSU announces starting QB for Week 1
The Seminoles gave the nod to the one-time starter from 2017
-
Tennessee suspends starting CB
Bryce Thompson was arrested after an incident on Saturday night on campus
-
Tate comes up short in Hawaii upset win
The Week 0 nightcap had everything, including one of the wildest drive charts you'll ever...
-
Florida has plenty to work on after win
Florida's first win of the season left a lot to be desired for the Gators