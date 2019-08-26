Ex-team doctor sues Penn State alleging pressure to clear players but fails to cite examples

A former Penn State football team doctor is suing the university, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, among others, alleging Franklin pressured him to clear injured players. The lawsuit, filed by Dr. Scott A Lynch in Dauphin County Court, seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

Lynch claims in the suit that he was removed by Penn State officials from his posts as Orthopedic Physician for the football team and director of athletic medicine for the university in March after he complained that Franklin interfered with his job. Specifically, Lynch says that Franklin routinely tried to influence him over the playing time of injured players.

However, Lynch's suit "does not list any examples of specific incidents where Franklin supposedly tried to influence a player's medical care or return to the field," according to Penn Live, which reported the filing of the suit. It continues: "Lynch merely accuses Franklin of trying to sway medical treatment and return to play decisions 'on multiple and repeated occasions.'"

So far, neither Penn State nor Franklin have publicly responded to the 43-page lawsuit.

Penn State, ranked 15th in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, plays its first game of the season in Week 1 against Idaho.