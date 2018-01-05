Ex-Tennessee coach Derek Dooley heads to Missouri as new offensive coordinator

With the exception of the vacancy at Arizona, the college football coaching carousel has nearly come to a stop -- at least for head coaches. It's a different story for assistants, and will be for the next month or so until National Signing Day comes and goes. But even with some time left, this is certainly one of the more ... curious hires.

On Friday evening, Missouri announced that it had hired former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Dooley replaces Josh Heupel, who recently became the head coach at UCF.

"I'm excited for our football program, Derek brings tremendous energy, knowledge and experience to our staff," Missouri coach Barry Odom said in a statement. "He will do a great job of mentoring our student-athletes in all areas of their lives, and I know he will add great benefit and loyalty to our staff room with his experiences he's gained over his career. His football knowledge and offensive beliefs are in line with what will make Mizzou very successful. We have a great foundation to build on and along with the rest of the offensive staff we will put our kids in position to be their very best."

The hire is interesting to say the least. Dooley was most recently the wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, a position he held since being let go by Tennessee in 2012. However, Dooley was not retained by the Cowboys, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network at the beginning of this month. Dooley was 15-21 in three seasons with the Volunteers, never posted a winning season and never beat a ranked opponent. Prior to Tennessee, Dooley wen 17-20 in three seasons at Louisiana Tech.

He's also never been an offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach. He has, however, coached practically every other offensive position, from wide receivers to tight ends and running backs.

Interesting hire by #Mizzou making Derek Dooley its new OC. The Tigers had interviewed several really proven OCs in the past few weeks...Statistically, it'll be tough for Dooley to improve on an offense that ranked No. 6 in the nation this year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 5, 2018

Heupel helped improve Missouri's offense over the course of the season. In the months of October and November, the Tigers ranked in the top 10 nationally in points per game. Quarterback Drew Lock finished first in the nation with 44 touchdown passes thrown and 10th in passing yards per game.