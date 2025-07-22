The U.S. District Court in Northern Texas dismissed with prejudice the defamation lawsuit Isaiah Bond and his lawyers filed against a woman they say made false statements against the former Texas and Alabama wide receiver, ESPN reports. The dismissal concludes the lawsuit and prevents Bond from refiling another defamation claim against the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Bond turned himself into Frisco, Texas police on April 10 on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. He posted $25,000 bond and was released from custody. Less than a week later, he and his representation filed the now-dismissed lawsuit in federal court against the unnamed woman and claimed his encounter with her was consensual.

The alleged victim claimed that she and Bond met on Feb. 4 in what began as a consensual encounter before Bond committed non-consensual acts. The former college football standout then allegedly asked the woman to sign a non-disclosure agreement and later offered her money in an apology over text.

Bond insisted on his innocence, and his agent, Damien Butler, sent an email to all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft claiming that the allegations were untrue.

"Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain," Butler said.

"Isaiah, like most 21-year-olds, must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access, however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name. For Clubs that still feel his elite talent can help them win games for the next decade, he is eager to get back on the gridiron where he feels most at home."

Bond, despite his projections as an early- to mid-round pick, went undrafted and remains a free agent. He played three seasons of college football and built his stock as an athletic wideout with 99 career receptions, 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns across his stints with the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The former top-50 overall recruit was the No. 4 prospect in the 2024 transfer portal when he signed with Texas, according to 247Sports.