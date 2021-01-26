USC's running back room just got a little better with the addition of Texas' Keaontay Ingram, as the junior announced on his Twitter account that he would be joining the Trojans for the 2021 season. Ingram, who has played in 32 career games, missed the latter part of the 2020 season before opting out entirely due to an ankle injury.

"First off, I want to thank God for the blessing and opportunities he presented me with," Ingram said in a statement. "Thank you to all the people who have helped me along the way with this decision ... to Longhorn nation, I want to say thank you and love you all and bleeding orange will forever be a part of me."

Ingram has been a productive back in three years in Austin. He was the team's second-leading rusher as a freshman with 708 yards and three touchdowns before becoming the team's top back in 2019 with 853 yards and seven touchdowns. He began the 2020 season as a big part of the Longhorns' running back committee, along with Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson. Initially, Ingram got his share of touches and had at least nine rushing attempts in four of the first five games. But with Robinson having a breakout back-half of the year and Johnson notching a couple 100-yard games of his own, Ingram fell out of the rotation in large part because of his health.

He'll have a chance to reinvent himself at USC, however. The Trojans are expected to have senior running backs Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr back for another year, and neither established themselves as the lead back while Malepeai had a team-best 238 yards rushing and three touchdowns. USC's run game has been lean the last couple of years, partially due to injuries and, at least for last season, COVID-19-related problems. Ingram has been a productive receiver in his career, too, so he should be able to fit right in with USC's pass-happy attack.