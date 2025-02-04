The Arch Manning hype train is rumbling down the tracks, and Xavier Worthy is the conductor. Ahead of Manning's first year as Texas' starting quarterback, Worthy -- a former Longhorns standout and current rookie wide receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs -- made a bold prediction for Manning.

"Arch is a dog, man," Worthy said at a media appearance ahead of Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I expect nothing less than a Heisman. Nothing less than a Heisman."

Worthy also predicted that Manning would lead Texas to its first national title since 2005 en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Though he's fairly short on experience, Manning, the nephew of legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, is already one of the most ballyhooed signal callers in the entire nation. A former No. 1 prospect nationally out of high school, he has spent the last couple of seasons playing backup to longtime starter Quinn Ewers.

Manning got the most extensive run of his young career in 2024 and even earned the opportunity to log his first career starts when Ewers missed a couple games with an abdominal injury. Manning led Texas' offense in wins against ULM and Mississippi State, throwing for 583 yards and four touchdowns on 41 completions. He also tossed four touchdowns against UTSA in relief of the injured Ewers.

Texas utilized Manning throughout the year in specialized rushing packages. He appeared off the bench in College Football Playoff games against Clemson and Ohio State with a total of four carries for 8 yards.

Though Texas has yet to officially announce Manning as its starter for the 2025 season, he is fully expected to inherit the mantle.