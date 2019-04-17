Ex-Texas Tech starting QB McLane Carter announces intent to enter NCAA transfer portal

The Texas Tech offensive depth chart took a hit on Tuesday when quarterback McLane Carter announced on Twitter that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Gilmer, Texas, has one more season of eligibility.

Carter's decision puts an end to his Texas Tech career that once was filled with promise. He was named the starting quarterback by former coach Kliff Kingsbury heading into the 2018 season. He was 4 of 7 for 49 yards in the first quarter of the season opener vs. Ole Miss but left the game with an ankle injury. He missed the next four games and was unable to move past freshman Alan Bowman and sophomore Jett Duffey on the depth chart after returning from the setback.

Despite seeing limited action in the regular season, Carter started the season finale vs. Baylor in place of Bowman and Duffey -- both of whom missed the game due to injuries. Despite tweaking his injured ankle in the first quarter against the Bears, Carter threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns but tossed two interceptions in a loss. He finished last season 28-of-51 passing for 318 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He was limited in spring practice after offseason surgery and was unlikely to unseat Bowman and Duffey on the depth chart for first-year coach Matt Wells.