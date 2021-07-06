Not long after entering the transfer portal, former Texas wide receiver Jake Smith has found a new home. The sophomore and former top-50 recruit announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he would be transferring to USC.

"Coach [Clay] Helton I can't thank you enough for this opportunity," Smith wrote. "I can't wait to get to LA and become a Trojan! Fight on!"

Official word of Smith's transfer came just before the Fourth of July holiday, but reports of him entering the transfer portal began circulating late last month.

Smith's time at Texas started with a lot of fanfare but was mostly marred by injuries. A hamstring injury caused him to miss three games early in the 2020 season and a broken foot on the first day of practice this year forced him out for the remainder of the spring. During his two years in Austin, Smith totaled 568 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

The Texas-to-USC connection continues to get bigger with Smith's announcement. In this offseason alone, former Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram, safety Xavion Alford and tight end Malcolm Epps have transferred to the Trojans. They will be reunited with former Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and director of recruiting Bryan Carrington.