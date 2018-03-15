Ex-UConn head coach Bob Diaco reportedly joining Oklahoma staff as an analyst

The Oklahoma defense is reportedly on the verge of getting a bit more handsome.

According to SoonerScoop.com, former Notre Dame and Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco is set to join the Oklahoma staff as a defensive analyst. The addition of Diaco would give Oklahoma three former head coaches on its defensive staff as he would join defensive coordinator Mike Stoops and defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeil.

Diaco spent last season at Nebraska where things didn't work out as well as hoped. The Huskers were moving from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 under Diaco, and there was certainly an adjustment as Nebraska allowed 36.4 points per game last season. That total was even worse in conference play where it allowed 37.6 points per game.

Before that, Diaco spent three seasons as head coach at UConn, posting an 11-26 record in Storrs.

It hasn't been all bad, however, as Diaco's defenses at Notre Dame were some of the best in the country. In fact, he won the 2012 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation, and it was his work in South Bend, Indiana, that led to him getting the UConn head coaching job in the first place.

A spot on the Oklahoma staff will afford Diaco the chance to "rehab" his image a bit and possibly help him land another defensive coordinator job in the near future.