Ex-UConn trick shot QB fired by Donald Trump then hired by Trump 2020 campaign

Every once in a while, college football and national politics cross paths. However, it's with the utmost confidence with which I say rarely do those paths cross in such a bizarre way.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired longtime personal aide John McEntee, who had been with Trump since the early stages of his 2016 campaign. According to the Wall Street Journal, McEntee was removed from the White House for an "unspecified security issue." In particular, WSJ indicated there was an issue with his security clearance. CNN added more specifically that McEntee is "currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes." The White House did not comment on the firing.

If McEntee's name doesn't ring a bell just yet, here's an alter ego by which you might remember him: Johnny Mac.

McEntee became internet famous around this time seven years ago with his trick shot video. The nearly five-minute video, which you can relive below, featured McEntee doing everything from throwing footballs into barrels and basketball hoops to opening doors with his throws.

Speaking of doors opening, it's not all bad news for McEntee. Not long after his reported ousting, Trump's reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced that McEntee had been hired to join the president's 2020 team.

McEntee was UConn's leading passer in 2011, but he threw for just 2,110 yards at 6.3 yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns and eight picks. He appeared in just three games the following season.