Ex-Vols star WR Jauan Jennings reenrolls at Tennessee after being dismissed

The long and winding road for Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings may not be over yet. According to the Tennessee student directory, Jennings has reenrolled for classes. It's the next positive step in what could be a second chance for Jennings with the Volunteers.

Jennings' reenrollment comes a little less than a week after new Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt cracked open the door for the wide receiver to rejoin the team. Per Pruitt, Jennings had been in communication with athletic director Phillip Fulmer. Pruitt also said he had reached out to Jennings, though the details of their conversations -- past, current and future -- have been vague.

Furthermore, what stipulations may accompany Jennings' return are unknown.

Jennings was dismissed from the team in November by interim coach Brady Hoke following a brutal, profanity-laced rant on social media about the Vols coaching staff. Jennings had not played since the season opener against Georgia Tech when he suffered a hand injury.

However, Jennings was a major part of the Vols' offense, which struggled mightily without him. The junior was second on the team in 2016 with 40 grabs for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. If he were to return to the team, he would provide a much-needed jolt to an offense that was dead last in the SEC in points per game and second-to-last in passing offense.

Jennings was a four-star recruit rated 89th nationally per 247Sports. He is a member of the Class of 2015.