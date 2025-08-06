Sandwiched among other contenders in the preseason coaches poll, Clemson is aims for a second consecutive ACC Championship and College Football Playoff bid during the 2025 season. And if Dabo Swinney's early prediction comes to fruition for his veteran-laden team, the Tigers make history.

"I've had one undefeated team," Swinney said, via ESPN's Chris Low this week. "In 2018, we were the first 15-0 team in the history of major college football — ever. And I think we're going to be the first 16-0 team. It's a race to do that."

Clemson's 2018 team was one of college football's best all-time, becoming the first to sweep through a 15-game gauntlet and take the national championship with a resounding 44-16 win over Nick Saban's Alabama.

In the first year of playoff expansion, the Tigers lost in the opening round to SEC runner-up Texas. Clemson gets a chance to reverse recent struggles against SEC competition in its season opener against LSU.

LSU coach Brian Kelly added fuel to Clemson's fire this summer with his "Death Valley Junior" remarks as the other Tigers try to win an opener for the first time since 2019.

Clemson's roster is ACC's best

According to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, Clemson enters the season with a top-five roster in college football and easily the deepest in the ACC. Defensive tackle Peter Woods, quarterback Cade Klubnik and wide receiver T.J. Moore are the three former five-star headliners within a two-deep that returns a conference-leading 16 starters, including four of five veterans along the offensive line.

Klubnik, a multi-year starter, is one of the preseason Heisman frontrunners after posting a career-best 36 touchdown passes. Entering his third year with Garrett Riley as his play-caller, Klubnik could ascend to new highs and solidify his spot in the 2026 NFL Draft as one of this cycle's top prospects under center.

"I'm the epitome of coach Swinney's belief in his players and belief that his system works," Klubnik told ESPN. "I wasn't very good my sophomore year. A lot of people wanted me out, but Coach Swinney pulled me in his office and said, 'Cade, I believe in you. You're my guy. Let's all get better.' And that's what I heard, not everybody outside saying that I sucked. Most coaches would have been looking for another quarterback in the portal. Not Coach Swinney. He brings you to Clemson for a reason."

Outside of running back Phil Mafah (1,115 yards, eight touchdowns in 2024) and tight end Jake Briningstool, the Tigers return every key piece on an offensive unit that should produce plenty of fireworks as a national leader in most categories.

Klubnik is not the only projected first-rounder, however. Woods and edge rusher T.J. Parker are widely-considered Day 1 picks, along with two-year starter and All-ACC recipient Avieon Terrell at cornerback. The Tigers are loaded front to back defensively and should maximize their potential on that side of the football.

Clemson's path to 16-0

If Clemson takes out LSU in the first game of the season, the Tigers should be favored in their next 10 contests. That includes a trip to Georgia Tech, a home bout with SMU in a rematch of last season's ACC title game and a late-season trek to Louisville.

The rivalry war with South Carolina the final weekend of the regular season will factor into the Tigers' playoff seeding if all goes well and could mean Clemson is unblemished heading to Charlotte for the ACC finale. From there, Swinney's squad could have a top-four seed and opening round bye locked up if they're victorious as league champions — and they're a heavy preseason ACC favorite.

With a straight-seeding model adopted for the 2025 playoff, the selection committee determines the top-4 regardless of conference finish. And Clemson's schedule is certainly competitive enough this season to warrant lofty praise if Swinney nails his prediction.