Experts weigh in on Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa's injury, surgery and availability for LSU game

Dr. David Chao wants to make clear he is not criticizing the treatment of Tua Tagovailoa. But he's not sure the Alabama quarterback, now a game-time decision for the LSU game on Nov. 9, should have had surgery for his ankle sprain.

This opinion comes from an expert. For 17 years, Chao was the head team physician for the San Diego Chargers. He has been called the "NFL's armchair injury doctor" as he evaluates injuries in real time on social media. @ProFootballDoc.

In a San Diego Tribune column, "Tua Tagovailoa surgery is not the norm," Chao said it was "unusual" for a player who was healthy enough to walk off the field after suffering a right high-ankle sprain -- as Tagovailoa did against Tennessee on Oct. 19 -- to have the surgery.

"My point is, it's not just walking off the field," Chao told CBS Sports. "I'm not diagnosing. I'm not examining him. In my experience and that of other NFL doctors, you walk off the field, you're not getting a tightrope surgery.

"It's not that nobody's doing the surgery. Nobody's doing the surgery with these apparent indications. That's all. It's a fine line."

Chao was one of four Power Five conference medical professionals contacted by CBS Sports for their opinion on Tagovailoa ahead of the latest "Game of the Century" on Nov. 9 against LSU (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS).

The obvious disclaimer: The true nature of Tagovailoa's health and surgery is known to only a few. But his availability for the game is one of the hottest subjects in college athletics. Unless you've been distracted by Bryant-Denny Stadium's new disco lights, you know a lot hinges on the Alabama quarterback's surgically-repaired leg.

It starts with an SEC and national championship as well as a few interested bettors.

"Can he be functioning at a very high level to be able to play well and protect himself [against LSU]?" one expert said. "Yes, that's possible. Remember, great players can play at 80-85 percent and still be better than most everyone on the field."

Another said: "Would I expect Tua to be back against LSU? I certainly would. Is he at risk of further injury? Not particularly. His risk of injury is fairly inherent. He'll do well. Alabama will do well. And everybody will be patting themselves on the back for their genius."

The "tightrope" surgery used for Tagovailoa -- anchoring the tibia and fibula together with braided polyethylene cord – was his second in less than a year. Tagovailoa had the same procedure on his left ankle on Dec. 1, 2018, after being injured against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

That injury came on the fourth offensive play of that game for Alabama. Tagovailoa played until injuring the right ankle -- though not as seriously -- in the fourth quarter. Birmingham-based orthopedic surgeon Norman Waldrop performed the procedure.

"My point is this," Chao said. "If you ask any doctor this question: Sight unseen, what are the chances a football player -- high level, high school college or NFL -- who suffers a high-ankle sprain can continue to play football reasonably effectively for three quarters, what are the chances he needs high ankle surgery? Your answers will be zero, zero, zero. You might have one doctor say 1 percent."

Tagovailoa had the latest surgery the day after the Tennessee game on Oct. 20. Nick Saban said Wednesday that his quarterback has returned to practice and will be a game-time decision when the Crimson Tide host the Tigers.

One medical expert interviewed by CBS Sports said a ligament sprain with "disruption of fibers" takes about 6-12 weeks to completely heal. "But," he said, "most athletes return before completely heals if they can function at a safe level and [the injury] can be protected as long as playing isn't making it worse."

There would be 20 days between Tagovailoa's latest surgery and the LSU game.

"Tua will probably be back within two weeks, but he'll be suffering probably more than from surgery than from the injury itself," one expert said. "It's a fairly non-invasive surgery, but it's a surgery nonetheless. They're probably more recovering from the pain and inflammation resulting from the surgery than pain and inflammation resulting from surgery itself."

The four individuals we consulted had no affiliation with Alabama or the SEC, nor were they affiliated with programs that faced Alabama. While they did not have inside information about Tagovailoa's injury, they offered medical opinions as experts in the field.

"What Alabama does is first-class," said one. "[Head trainer] Jeff Allen is first-class."

Tagovailoa was healthy enough after surgery last season to lead Alabama past Oklahoma in a national semifinal. Against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship, he threw two interceptions, matching his career-high.

After throwing only four interceptions in his first 20 college games, Tagovailoa threw four combined in the final three games of the 2018 season. Those four were post-injury. That left leg was his plant leg for the lefty thrower.

"The problem with that type of injury is it just tends to be self-limiting, even with a low-grade injury," one expert said. "To get on your toes and have that explosion that you need to run and change directions, you just don't have it. You can be a tough guy and want to get out there but it's just functionally limiting."

Another expert said tightrope surgery is now the standard of care for serious high-ankle injuries. That expert, like Chao, also questioned whether surgery in this case was necessary.

"In our humble opinion, it's an injury that doesn't require surgery," he said.

That doesn't mean it was a bad decision. Before the injury, Tagovailoa was having another Heisman Trophy-worthy season among the leaders in completion percentage, yards passing, touchdown passes and efficiency rating.

When speaking to CBS Sports, Chao prefaced his comments by saying, "I haven't examined Tua. The last thing I was trying to do was make that doctor upset …"

Chao mentioned that both Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Ryans suffered similar high-ankle sprains but didn't require surgery.

"I'm very careful not to be critical," Chao said. "Maybe, they're saying, 'Look Tua, what's the downside of having this surgery? It doesn't slow down your rehab. It might prevent it from getting worse if you take another blow.' If that's how they're portraying it, OK."

That tightrope surgery is now the standard of care for severe ankle injuries as opposed to screws holding the bones together.

"The problem was the screw was rigid and so it could tend to fatigue fail," an expert said. "The analogy is taking a paper clip and it could break. The complications of that screw if it would break [are bad]. The tightrope, it's flexible. … It doesn't have to be removed whereas the screw has to be removed."

Maybe the best advice is to never bet against Tagovailoa and his teammates on a revenge tour. Last season, both he and the Tide were runners up -- Tagovailoa for the Heisman and Bama for the national title.

They've all got something to prove.