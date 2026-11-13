On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stoppage for all departing flights due to "extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety." That announcement came as numerous college football programs were preparing to leave for road games across the country.

There is no timetable for when the issue will be resolved, and that has left teams scrambling for alternate plans. Fortunately, some teams have already arrived at their destination, but quite a few high-profile matchups could be affected by the disruption.

At the moment, there are a handful of top-25 teams that still haven't taken off, and they are looking for alternate forms of transit. That raises another set of questions, including timing and player safety. What if these teams can't get the proper rest after spending most of Friday night on a bus, and will games have to be pushed back due to late arrivals?

Those are questions without answers at the moment as neither the NCAA nor the inidividual conferences have addressed how the ground stoppage might affect Saturday's schedule.

For now, here is the latest on how notable Week 11 matchups have been affected by the FAA's ground stoppage.

Northwestern at No. 20 Ohio State

Scheduled kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Northwestern has landed in Columbus, per The Athletic. The Wildcats are will be set for a noon kickoff against the Buckeyes.

No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU

Scheduled kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Sources tell CBS Sports that Wake Forest has landed in Dallas for its early kickoff on Saturday. The Demon Deacons have not be affected by the ground stoppage.

Auburn at Mississippi State

Scheduled kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Auburn wasn't able to get off the ground before the FAA issued the stoppage, but the Tigers will take a bus to Starkville, sources tell CBS Sports.

Nebraska at Rutgers

Scheduled kickoff: 12:30 p.m. ET

The Huskers took off before the flight stoppage and have landed in Newark, sources tell CBS Sports.

Kansas State at TCU

Scheduled kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

The Wildcats were stuck on the tarmac at the time of the stoppage, sources tell CBS Sports. If Kansas State were to take a bus, it's just over a seven-hour drive from Manhattan, KS to Dallas TX.

Tulane at Rice

Scheduled kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Sources tell CBS Sports that Tulane did not take off prior to the stoppaged. The Green Wave may have to find another way to reach Houston.

No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M

Scheduled kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

Sources tell CBS Sports that Tennessee was supposed to depart at 4 p.m. ET for its longest road trip of the season. With the flight grounded, the Vols have begun exploring alternate options.

No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana

Scheduled kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

At roughly 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, USC posted photos of players boarding the team plane with the caption, "in route." The Trojans took off prior to the ground stoppage.

No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

Scheduled kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers have arrived in Athens for their showdown against the top-ranked Bulldogs, sources tell CBS Sports.

Michigan at No. 16 Oregon

Scheduled kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sources tell CBS Sports that Michigan traveled to Eugene on Thursday. That decision paid dividends for the Wolverines as they were able to avoid Friday's chaos.

Arizona State at UCF

Scheduled kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Arizona State has been stranded at the airport, sources tell CBS Sports. The Sun Devils are facing one of the longest trips of the weekend, traveling more than 2,000 miles from Tempe to Orlando.

No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Scheduled kickoff: 4:15 p.m. ET

Ole Miss hadn't arrived at the airport prior to the ground stoppage. Per 247Sports, Rebels players have been instructed to go home and return to the airport at 7 p.m. local time, and pushing kickoff to Sunday is on the table.

Washington at Michigan State

Scheduled kickoff: 4:15 p.m. ET

Sources tell CBS Sports that Washington was grounded in Seattle. The Huskies are staring down a long trip to East Lansing with few good alternatives on Friday evening.

Florida at No. 11 Kentucky

Scheduled kickoff: 6:15 p.m. ET

Florida arrived in Lexington before the stoppage was put into place. The Gators and Wildcats are still set to square off on Saturday evening.

Minnesota at Penn State

Scheduled kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Minnesota was grounded prior to taking off prior to its game against Penn State, sources tell CBS Sports. The Golden Gophers have the luxury of a bit more time, thanks to a night game in Happy Valley.

No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU

Scheduled kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Texas was sitting on the tarmac when the ground stoppage was announced, sources tell CBS Sports. The Longhorns may have to explore other travel plans, but the good news is that they get a late kickoff in Baton Rouge.

No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona

Scheduled kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Utes have not left Salt Lake City before one of the biggest games of the weekend, sources tell CBS Sports. It would be roughly 12 hours if Utah chose to drive down to Tuscon.

Purdue at No. 15 Iowa

Scheduled kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

The Boilermakers did not take off before the stoppage, but they will take a bus to Iowa City, sources tell CBS Sports.