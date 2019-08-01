Famed Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster to retire after 2019 season

After 33 years serving as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, famed defensive coordinator Bud Foster announced Thursday that he will hang up his whistle following the 2019 season. Foster, who initially joined VT as a member of Frank Beamer's first staff in 1987, is also serving as the associate head coach under Justin Fuente, who took over the program in 2016.

No FBS assistant has continuously coached longer at the same school nationally.

"Virginia Tech has been home for 33 years and I'm grateful to continue doing what I love for one more season," Foster said in a statement released by Virginia Tech. "I'll always be indebted to Coach Beamer for bringing me to Blacksburg back in 1987. Coach Fuente has been phenomenal to work with and I can't thank him enough for the way he has embraced our defensive philosophy and the many traditions of Virginia Tech football. It's been a great ride and it's not over yet. I've been blessed to work with so many outstanding individuals and have enjoyed the privilege of coaching some of the best players to ever wear a Hokies' uniform."

Foster was the architect of what became known as The Lunch Pail Defense at Virginia Tech, as year after year, no matter the personnel, the Hokies put together tough defenses under Foster's tutelage. Since the 1996 season, Virginia Tech's defense leads all FBS programs in sacks (856), interceptions (380) and third-down conversion rate (31.5 percent). The Hokies have allowed only 18.1 points per game since 1996, and the only two programs to allow fewer points in that time are Alabama (16.3) and Ohio State (17.0). Tech is also one of only three defenses to have over 800 sacks and 350 interceptions in that time span, joining both Ohio State and Florida State.

Another hallmark of Foster's career in Blacksburg has been his ability to develop talent. Foster has seen 45 of his players go on to be drafted by NFL teams, including 11 taken in the first two rounds. That includes All-Pro players like Kam Chancellor, Kyle Fuller and DeAngelo Hall.

"Bud's contributions to this university and community have been monumental!" said Frank Beamer, the man who brought Foster to Blacksburg. "I want to personally thank him for his decades of dedication and commitment. I encourage the Hokie Nation to show up 'loud & proud' this fall to cheer on Coach Fuente and the team, and, to send Coach Foster out the Virginia Tech way!"

When Foster does formally retire after his 33rd season, he will move into an ambassador role under Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock. Beamer currently holds a similar position.