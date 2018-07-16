Family: Maryland player died after suffering heatstroke during workout

University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair died last month after being hospitalized following a workout. The cause of his death was not disclosed by the university, citing privacy for the family. This week, the family shared details of McNair's death on the website of a foundation launched in his honor.

McNair's parents, Tonya and Martin, established the Jordan McNair Foundation in his honor. On the website, McNair's death is listed as heatstroke, a form of hyperthermia in which an individual's body temperature rises to dangerous levels.

Maryland hired a sports medicine consulting firm to conduct an external review of the team's protocols immediately after McNair's death on June 13. The review was set to begin by June 22, according to the Baltimore Sun.

"Maryland Athletics continues to mourn the passing of football player Jordan McNair and our thoughts remain with his family and friends," a university spokesman said in a statement Monday, via the Sun. "The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is at all times the highest priority. At the university's request, Walters Incorporated is currently conducting an external review of all relevant policies and protocols involving student-athlete health and safety."

According to the Jordan McNair Foundation, plans to honor McNair's memory include a training facility, a scholarship fund and a safety program that seeks to educate student-athletes on heat-related illnesses.